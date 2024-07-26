Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence

Mastering 'the art of brainwashing,' China intensifies AI censorship

'China sees AI as a means by which to change people's minds,' leading expert says

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
‘No coincidence’ Russia, China teamed up before Biden’s speech Video

‘No coincidence’ Russia, China teamed up before Biden’s speech

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on Russia and China sending warplanes off the coast of Alaska to test U.S. response time.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

China has once again extended its policy of censorship and surveillance as it looks to keep artificial intelligence (AI) models in check even as it races to advance the ever-expanding technology.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has introduced more regulative measures to make sure its home-based tech companies adhere to the party’s ideological rules. 

All AI firms are required to participate in a government review which analyzes the companies' large language models (LLMs) to ensure they "embody core socialist values," as first reported by the Financial Times last week.

CCP image

A man walks past a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on March 3, 2023. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

A NEW BREED OF MILITARY AI ROBO-DOGS COULD BE MARINES' NEW SECRET WEAPON

China has long worked to suppress information accessible over the internet through the use of its "Great Firewall" — which has been used to block a litany of items perceived as bad for the CCP, such as information surrounding the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre or memes comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh. 

This firewall is being extended to the AI arena as China rushes to advance its technologies while still governing the content it creates. 

China’s Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is now requiring AI companies like ByteDance, Moonshot and 01.AI to take part in a review process that analyzes how effectively their programs are censoring the LLMs they are building.

Chatbot systems are being developed to not only collect sensitive keywords but to also block information on questions relating to banned topics, often involving queries relating to human rights. 

The AI systems in turn spit out responses like "try a different question" or "I have not yet learned how to answer this question. I will keep studying to better serve you."

But in a move to prevent the chatbots from blocking too many questions, CAC policies dictate that LLMs should not reject more than 5% of all questions, according to the Financial Times report. 

Woman and AI image

Chatbot systems are being developed to not only collect sensitive keywords but to also block information on questions relating to banned topics. (Getty Images)

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

Instead, blanket answers deemed politically correct have been created to answer specific types of questions, though controlling LLMs responses is an uphill battle for developers. 

China’s continued pursuit to control the narrative among its own population speaks to a greater threat, AI expert Arthur Herman, senior fellow and director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative with the Hudson Institute, told Fox News Digital.

"That is the future that China has charted for its own citizens," Herman said. "This is also how they see… being able to control the world of others."

Herman pointed to China’s burgeoning relationship with the global south, where social media platforms like WeChat have taken off.

"There will inevitably be a social control, a mind control, element that goes into those programs… and to shape a world that looks more and more like China wants it to look," he said.

Herman also warned that these strategies are not only playing out on internet platforms in authoritarian nations, but anywhere that the platforms are accessible, including the U.S.

"They have mastered the art of brainwashing through TikTok," Herman said. "Chinese engineers have found a way to create a social media platform which is highly addictive, and which is also highly geared towards brainwashing its users to see the world in a certain way and to respond to visual and audio cues in a certain way."

100-Anniversary-Chinese-Communist-Party-Gala

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen leading other top officials pledging their vows to the party during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herman said China’s use of TikTok technologies is just a "foretaste" of how Beijing can use AI applications to manipulate populations beyond its borders.

"China sees AI as a means by which to change people's minds," he said. "AI's ability to enhance those kinds of brainwashing and mind control applications is so powerful…that even when you're not actually under a surveillance camera, even when you're not actually listening to or watching government-inspired propaganda… there are other subtler ways in which your mind is being changed and adjusted simply by your interaction with things that are taking place in daily life — which are more and more directed by how the Communist Party wants you to see the world."

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.