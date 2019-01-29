Manitoba mayor apologizes for vulgar statement involving Justin Trudeau and a pipeline 'pig'

A Canadian mayor on Tuesday apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying he wanted to duct tape him to the front of a pipeline and sodomize him with a “pig” for his handling of the oil and gas industry.

TRUMP SIGNS DEAL WITH MEXICO, CANADA AS PACT FACES DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION IN CONGRESS

Murray Wright, the mayor of Virden - a town of 3,300 people in Manitoba - told a group of right-wing protestors on January 5 that he’d be in jail if he did what he wanted to do to Trudeau.

“I’m sure that the first pig we run through the pipeline when we get it built out west that he’s duct-taped to the front of it with that pig behind his a** when it goes,” Wright told a cheering group of protestors.

A pig is a device that is run through a pipeline to perform maintenance.

The frustration over Trudeau has been simmering for months. While the yellow vest movement originated in France over President Emmanuel Macron’s fuel tax, the movement made its way to Canada in late December and has fueled a wide range of conservative protests on everything from immigration to the oil and gas industry.

STEVE FORBES: PASSING US/MEXICO/CANADA DEAL WOULD BRING BIG BENEFITS TO OUR ECONOMY

Despite the cheers Wright received, Virden’s town council condemned the comments and unanimously stated that Wright’s views did “not reflect the standards and values of Council,” the National Post reported.

Wright, who was elected mayor of the oil town in October, apologized for his statements, the Empire-Advance reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I want to make this apology to everyone within earshot - the town council, town staff, citizens of Virden and surrounding areas – for the remarks I made at the Yellow Vest rally January 5 on the outside of Virden,” he said. “My remarks were strictly my own but they were not correct and not used in the right context. So I can assure this kind of action on my part will not be repeated.”

Calls to the Prime Minister’s office for comment were not immediately returned.