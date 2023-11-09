Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man uses Apple AirTag to track, recover BMW stolen from his driveway: 'Pretty insane'

The man in Ontario, Canada, used an Apple AirTag device to track his stolen BMW

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A man in Canada is thanking his past self after he placed a $29 Apple AirTag in his vehicle and was able to track and recover it after it had been stolen.

Saamer Mansoor, who lives in Windsor, Ontario, said that he woke up at 6 a.m. Sunday and, to his surprise, quickly found out that his BMW had been stolen from his driveway.

"It was pretty insane," Mansoor told CTVNews.

Mansoor said that his brother had driven by his home on the way to the mosque and asked him where his car went, since it was not in the driveway.

Apple AirTag in box

Apple's latest accessory, the AirTag is a small device that helps people keep track of belongings. It uses Apple's Find My network to locate lost items such as keys, a wallet, or a bag.  (James D. Morgan/Getty Images/File)

"So I was like, where is my car?" Mansoor said to the station.

The busy father recalled that on Saturday he had been running around with his "very sick" son and had forgotten to roll up the driver's side window.

"I was taking care of my 2-year-old son, who was extremely sick," Mansoor said to the local news station. "He’s crying, and I can’t think of anything other than to comfort him and make sure he’s doing okay." 

AirTag next to an iPhone with AirTag notification on screen

AirTags can be used for any Apple device. (Apple)

Thieves took advantage of his forgetfulness, and stole his vehicle from his driveway.

After realizing his carelessness, Mansoor recalled that he had placed an AirTag in his vehicle six months prior.

After pulling up the Find My app on his phone, Mansoor found that his car was at a nearby motel.

An Apple AirTag

An Apple AirTag.  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images/File)

Acting quickly, Mansoor headed to the motel, calling local authorities on the way.

He was able to retrieve his car and most of his belongings inside, CTVNews said. The Windsor Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for confirmation.

"It’s easy to not worry about things when there’s something bigger or there’s a family emergency, and you don’t realize it," he said. "Just be careful." 

Apple Inc. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

