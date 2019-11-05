Expand / Collapse search
Man in India dies during challenge to eat 50 eggs, report says

Frank Miles
Frank Miles
A man in northern India has died after he was challenged to eat 50 eggs, according to a report.

News18 reported that Subhash Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district got into a fight with a friend, and they decided to challenge each other to eat 50 eggs.

Yadav ate 41 before he collapsed and fell unconscious.

A man in northern India has died after he was challenged to eat 50 eggs, according to a report. (iStock)

He was rushed to a hospital and died hours later.

Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said Yadav died from overeating.

