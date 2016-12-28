Expand / Collapse search
Man Arrested In Ohio For Murder Of San Antonio-Area Police Officer

Left: The murdered police officer, Julian Pessina, while off duty. Inset: Jerry Idrogo. (Photos: Pessina, via Facebook; Idrogo, Toledo Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced early Friday morning that an arrest was made in the murder of Balcones Heights Officer, Julian Pesina. The arrest of the suspect, 33-year-old Jerry Idrogo, was made in Toledo, Ohio, with what SAPD is calling "teamwork among agencies."

The Bexar County Sherriff's Office, Fugitive Task Force received information on the location of Indrogo. SAPD and the FBI coordinated with the Toledo Police Department and made the arrest sometime around midnight.

Idrogo is in police custody in Toledo awaiting extradition to Bexar County.

Balcones Heights officer Julian Pesina was shot on the evening of May 4, this year, outside a tattoo parlor.

