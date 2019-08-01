Malfunctioning wave machine injures 44 at Chinese water park

A malfunctioning wave machine injured 44 people at a water park in northeastern China Sunday.

Instead of a gentle wave, the machine at Shuiyun Water Park generated one that hurtled swimmers into each other and out of the pool.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,” a statement from the Longjing city government said, according to the South China Morning Post.

The waterpark is closed pending an investigation, The Post reported.