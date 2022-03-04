Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Macron fears 'worst is yet to come' from Putin after tense phone call

The two have spoken three times in the past week as Macron tries to keep diplomatic channels open

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Putin will make this humanitarian crisis much worse: McMaster Video

Putin will make this humanitarian crisis much worse: McMaster

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster weighs in as Russian troops close in on major cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s convinced the "worst is yet to come" from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a tense 90-minte call between the two leaders Thursday, according to reports. 

The call was initiated by Putin and was distinctly more confrontational than previous exchanges with the Russian leader. The two men also spoke Monday and last Thursday as Macron tries to keep diplomatic channels open. 

"Your country will pay dearly because it will end up as an isolated country, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time," Macron said in the phone call, according to his office. He also "called on Vladimir Putin to not lie to himself."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Belfort, eastern France, Feb. 10, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Belfort, eastern France, Feb. 10, 2022. (Associated Press)

The Kremlin said Putin told Macron that his objective in Ukraine "will be fulfilled in any case."

PUTIN CLAIMS INVASION OF UKRAINE GOING ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference in Moscow, Feb. 1, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference in Moscow, Feb. 1, 2022.  (Associated Press)

"Attempts to gain time by dragging negotiations will only lead to additional requirements for Kyiv in our negotiating position," Putin said to Macron, according to the Washington Post