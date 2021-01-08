Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

London Mayor Khan declares 'major incident' as coronavirus cases surge, hospitals 'overwhelmed'

The mayor said as many as 1 in 20 London residents could be infected

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
New York needs to open pop-up vaccine centers immediately: Dr. Nicole Saphier Video

New York needs to open pop-up vaccine centers immediately: Dr. Nicole Saphier

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier provides insight into the coronavirus vaccine rollout on ‘Fox and Friends.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the city as coronavirus cases surge and threaten to overwhelm the city’s hospitals, according to reports.

The mayor hoped that the declaration would help to fast-track help for the National Health Service (NHS), which he described as "on the cusp of being overwhelmed" and running out of beds.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during a vigil at Guildhall Yard in London on Monday to remember the London Bridge stabbing victims and honor members of the emergency services and bystanders who fought the attacker.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during a vigil at Guildhall Yard in London on Monday to remember the London Bridge stabbing victims and honor members of the emergency services and bystanders who fought the attacker. (AP)

"If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," Khan said in a statement. "Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave."

UK GREENLIGHTS MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE, MARKING THIRD IN ARSENAL

"Stay at home to protect yourself, your family, friends and other Londoners and to protect our NHS."

The declaration does not provide the mayor or authorities with additional powers, but it provides for easier coordination and ability to demand more help from Westminster, according to the Guardian.

More than anything, the move is seen as a symbolic one to make clear to London residents just how severe the situation in their city is.

Khan told BBC reporter Karl Mercer that the number of Londoners with COVID-19 is as high as 1 in 20 in some parts of London, while the Office for National Statistics lists the estimate at 1 in 30.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khan also claimed that there are more than 7,000 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is a 35% increase over the previous peak.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 