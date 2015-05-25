Lebanese Hezbollah gears for fighter's funeral as Iran condemns Israeli airstrike in Golan

next Image 1 of 3

The Lebanese Hezbollah group is gearing up for the funeral of a senior fighter killed in Syria as ally Iran condemned the Israeli airstrike that killed him and five other fighters.

The burial ceremony for Jihad Mughniyeh — the son of Imad Mughniyeh, a top Hezbollah operative assassinated in 2008 in Damascus — was to take place on Monday afternoon in southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

He is the most prominent Hezbollah figure killed in Syria since the Shiite militant group joined the conflict in 2012, fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces against the Sunni-led rebellion.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he "vigorously condemns" the Israeli strike that killed the younger Mughniyeh on Sunday. Zarif says the strike was no surprise, describing it as "state terrorism" by Israel.