Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa

Landslide strikes northwestern Congo amid torrential rainfall, at least 17 dead

Authorities cautioned death toll may increase pending rescue, recovery efforts

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Torrential rain in northwestern Congo caused a landslide that killed at least 17 people overnight, authorities said Sunday, warning the toll could rise as rescuers sift through rubble beneath collapsed homes.

The disaster took place along the Congo River in the town of Lisal in northwestern Mongala province, according to Matthieu Mole, president of the civil society organization Forces Vives. The victims lived in homes that were built at the foot of a mountain.

1 DEAD AFTER TORRENTIAL RAINS IN AUSTRIA SWEEP VICTIM INTO SWELLING RIVER

Africa Fox News graphic

A landslide in the Democratic Republic of the Congo killed at least 17 people after torrential rain struck the region.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A torrential downpour caused a lot of damage, including a landslide that swallowed up several houses," he said. "The toll is still provisional as bodies are still under the rubble."

Gov. Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa said machinery was desperately needed to help clear away the debris and try to save any survivors. The governor also offered his condolences to the victims' families and decreed three days of morning throughout the province.