Knife attack at French church leaves 2 dead as country is on heighten terror alert

At least two people were killed and several were wounded on Thursday following a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice.

The attacker, believed to be acting alone, was injured during his arrest and was taken to a local area hospital, police said.

Mayor Christian Estrosi suggested that terror may have played a role. Authorities did not give a motive.

The attack occurred nearly two weeks after a French middle school teacher was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin near Paris.

The attacker, who was killed after he didn't respond to requests to drop his weapon, had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.