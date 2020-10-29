Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Knife attack at French church leaves 2 dead as country is on heighten terror alert

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least two people were killed and several were wounded on Thursday following a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice.

The attacker, believed to be acting alone, was injured during his arrest and was taken to a local area hospital, police said.

Mayor Christian Estrosi suggested that terror may have played a role. Authorities did not give a motive. 

The attack occurred nearly two weeks after a French middle school teacher was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin near Paris.

The attacker, who was killed after he didn't respond to requests to drop his weapon, had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.