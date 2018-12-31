Knife attack at Manchester's Victoria Station wounds 3, including police officer

A knife-wielding man seriously injured three people, one of them a police officer, at Victoria Station in Manchester, U.K., Monday night before he was taken into custody.

Police did not release a motive immediately but said a man was being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and added that counterterror police officers were leading the investigation. The unnamed attacker shouted, "As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of s--- is going to keep happening," as he was held down, according to Sam Clack, a BBC producer at the scene.

Officers were called to the station shortly before 9 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET), British Transport Police said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police said a man and a woman in their 50s were taken to a local hospital. Investigators said the woman had injuries to her face and abdomen while the man suffered injuries to his abdomen. A British Transport Police officer was also stabbed in his shoulder. The injuries were described as serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.

The station was closed as a result of the attack, but a fireworks display marking New Year's Eve in the city's Albert Square went ahead as planned.

"Tonight's events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time," said Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts.

Clack told reporters the attacker was carrying a kitchen knife with "a good 12-inch blade."

"I just heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform," he said. "What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black. It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood-curdling way."

Clack said police officers deployed a Taser and pepper spray before "six or seven" officers collared the suspect.

Victoria Station is steps away from the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

