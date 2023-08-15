Expand / Collapse search
King Charles sends letter to Biden regarding Maui wildfire disaster: ‘Utterly horrified’

King Charles, writing on behalf of both himself and Queen Camilla, expressed their 'deepest possible sympathies'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
King Charles III sent a letter to President Biden expressing concern and sympathy over the ongoing wildfires in Hawaii.

The British monarch — writing on behalf of himself and his wife, Queen Camilla — told the president that he wanted to send their "deepest possible sympathies" as emergency responders and federal departments scramble to end the wildfires that have ravaged Maui.

"My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawaii," Charles wrote. "We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected."

King Charles III Meets The President Of The United States At Windsor Castle

King Charles III greets President Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He continued, "However inadequate it may be, we both wanted to send our deepest possible sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed."

The deadly wildfires have killed nearly 100 people in Maui, and the toll is expected to grow as crews continue to search through the ruins.

"As the recovery effort continues, my special thoughts are with the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and Maui residents who are providing their support and assistance," King Charles concluded.

Maui fire damage

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

Biden was sharply criticized on Sunday after telling reporters during a Delaware beach getaway that he had "no comment" on the rising death toll in Hawaii from severe wildfires.

"After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii," Bloomberg's Justin Sink posted to X.

Wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sink said that the president responded with "no comment" before he went home. Video later confirmed his account, showing Biden pausing briefly before responding and getting into his transportation.

Critics responded to Sink's post and hammered the president's response, saying it was "embarrassing."

In a Monday video on TruthSocial, former President Trump weighed in on the deadly wildfires in Maui that killed scores of people. 

Biden on the beach

First lady Jill Biden, left, sits with President Biden on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere at anytime," Trump said.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck and Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com