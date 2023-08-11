Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III
Published

King Charles III more popular with Americans than Biden or Trump, poll finds

The highest-rated public figure on the list of eleven was King Charles' son, Prince William

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

King Charles III of England is proving more popular with the U.S. public than the two most prominent candidates for president.

A poll from Gallup released Wednesday shows the British monarch is more popular with the American public than both President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Britain's King Charles walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Britain's King Charles walks in the procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. (Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS)

Respondents gave identical ratings for Biden and Trump, both polling at about 41% favorable. 

Biden suffered a slightly higher unfavorability rating, receiving 57% to Trump's 55%.

PRINCE HARRY'S FEUD WITH KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM AT INTERVENTION POINT: EXPERT

Kate Middleton in a blue dress sitting next to Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla

Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince William, Prince of Wales; King Charles III; and Queen Camilla attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (Getty Images)

King Charles scored better numbers than Trump and Biden on both accounts with a favorability score of 46% and an unfavorability score of 37%.

However, scoring even higher than King Charles — and highest out of all individuals in the survey — was his son, Prince William.

KING CHARLES CALLED ON TO 'RELEASE THE TRUTH' ON UFOs, PREPARE RELIGIOUS FOR IMPACT OF ET LIFE

Prince William scored a 49% favorability rating and a mere 22% unfavorability rating.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had the most disastrous performance in the poll. The leader netted a 90% unfavorability rating with only 5% of respondents giving him approval.

Putin

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other individuals listed in the poll include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first lady Jill Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The survey was conducted between July 3 and July 27.

Gallup polled a random sample of 1,015 adults over 18 living in the U.S. The margin of error was approximately plus or minus 4%.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com