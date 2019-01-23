Kim Jong Un orders preparations for new Trump summit: North Korea

Following the White House’s announcement about a second summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un next month, the rogue regime’s leader has reportedly requested preparations for the meeting.

The order from Kim came upon his receipt of a letter from the president. That letter came via a North Korean official who met with Trump and other U.S. officials in the nation’s capital earlier this month, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

“Upon receiving the good personal letter sent by President Trump, the Supreme Leader expressed great satisfaction,” the KCNA said, according to Yonhap News. “He spoke highly of President Trump for expressing his unusual determination and will for the settlement of the issue with a great interest in the second DPRK-U.S. summit.”

Kim’s remarks seemingly struck an optimistic tone, as he reportedly said North Korea would “wait with patience and in good faith, and together with the U.S. advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries.”

Trump met with Kim Yong-chol, a top North Korean official, on Friday and the pair talked about “denuclearization and a second summit,” the White House said at the time.

Kim Yong-chol was understood to have carried a letter from Kim to Trump.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, “the President responded to Chairman Kim’s letter.”

The second meeting between the two leaders would follow their historic June summit in Singapore. During that encounter, Trump and Kim signed a document promising to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

