Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days, state media reports

North Korean state media has claimed that the country's dictator, Kim Jong Un, made his first public appearance in 20 days amid a flurry of speculation about his health.

South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency, citing state-run media, reported that Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, in the South Phyongan Province Saturday.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim was last seen April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the country's ruling Workers Party. Rumors of his possible death or illness began circulating after he missed a ceremony to commemorate the 108th birthday of his grandfather and North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung.

However, South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

When asked about the report Friday, President Trump told reporters at the White House, “I don’t want to talk about it."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.