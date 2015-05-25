Kerry in Paris to brief Europeans on Iran nuclear talks

next Image 1 of 3

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Paris to brief European officials on the status of nuclear negotiations with Iran.

With an end-of-month deadline looming to produce the outlines of a deal that would curb the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, Kerry was meeting Saturday in the French capital with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain.

Kerry's discussions follow three days of intense negotiations with Iran in Switzerland and ahead of the next round due to begin on March 15.

He met on Thursday in Riyadh with the foreign ministers of Gulf Arab states to consult on the emerging agreement.