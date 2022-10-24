Just Stop Oil activists smash cake on King Charles III waxwork at Madam Tussauds

Just Stop Oil activists smashed cake into the face of a King Charles III waxwork at the Madam Tussauds museum in London Monday.

The group released video of two people standing near the model before revealing their Just Stop Oil shirts and smashing the cake into its face.

"They are demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents," the climate activists said in a news release.

Eilidh McFadden, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, from Sunderland, were identified as the individuals in the video who stepped over the rope barrier separating the model from the public.

"The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake," the two said.

The group says the cake action took place a few weeks ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP 27, which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend and deliver a speech at, on the advice of the then, now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Four Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after the cake incident Monday morning, reports say.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery earlier this month.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" at London's Royal Academy of Arts and to John Constable's "The Hay Wain" in the National Gallery.

