Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu calls for destruction of Hamas, lists three 'prerequisites' for peace

Netanyahu called claims that Gaza will demilitarize on its own a 'pipe dream'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Benjamin Netanyahu: We have to win for the sake of the civilized world Video

Benjamin Netanyahu: We have to win for the sake of the civilized world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the war in Gaza, Hamas' tunnel system and defeating the 'Axis of Terror' on 'Hannity.'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named three requirements for peace after the Hamas terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 in a recent op-ed

"Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized," Netanyahu wrote in an op-ed published Monday in The Wall Street Journal. 

Netanyahu wrote that the elimination of Hamas will be in "full compliance with international law," despite difficulties posed by Hamas's strategy of using "Palestinian civilians as human shields." 

HAMAS SAYS 'NO TALK ABOUT PRISONERS OR EXCHANGE DEALS' UNTIL ISRAEL STOPS GAZA CAMPAIGN: REPORT

Biden and Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named three requirements for peace after the Hamas terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 in a recent op-ed.  (Getty Images)

The White House has previously confirmed that Hamas uses Gaza's largest hospital, al-Shifa, as an operations base. Hamas also uses the tunnels beneath the hospital for military operations and to maintain control over hostages. 

"To render this cruel and cynical strategy ineffective," Netanyahu continued, "the international community must place the blame for these casualties squarely on Hamas. It must recognize that Israel is fighting the bigger battle of the civilized world against barbarism."

Netanyahu also debunked claims that the "Palestinian Authority" will demilitarize Gaza as a "pipe dream," explaining that the governing body "currently funds and glorifies terrorism in Judea and Samaria and educates Palestinian children to seek the destruction of Israel."

"For the foreseeable future Israel will have to retain overriding security responsibility over Gaza," Netanyahu wrote. 

HOUSE LEFTISTS INCLUDE ANTISEMITISM IN RESOLUTION CONDEMNING ISLAMOPHOBIA, 'ANTI-PALESTINIAN DISCRIMINATION'

Netanyahu briefing

Netanyahu also pointed to the importance of education in reducing antisemitism and outright calls of violence against Jews as part of a larger policy of deradicalization in Gaza.  (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Netanyahu also pointed to the importance of education in reducing antisemitism and outright calls for violence against Jews as part of a larger policy of deradicalization in Gaza. 

"Schools must teach children to cherish life rather than death, and imams must cease to preach for the murder of Jews," he wrote. "Palestinian civil society needs to be transformed so that its people support fighting terrorism rather than funding it."

Gaza City mayor Yahya R. Sarraj wrote an op-ed accusing Israel of causing "the deaths of more than 20,000 people" in a guest essay for The New York Times. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The guest essay, released on Christmas Eve, listed examples of destruction in Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed and kidnapped Israeli, American and other civilians on Oct. 7.

"The unrelenting destruction of Gaza — its iconic symbols, its beautiful seafront, its libraries and archives and whatever economic prosperity it had — has broken my heart," Sarraj wrote. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.