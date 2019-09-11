Pro-ISIS and pro-Al-Qaeda channels on the Telegram messaging app have been inundated with posts relating to 9/11, including threats and calls for Muslims in the U.S. to carry out new terrorist attacks, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Allah will give us victory against them and what America awaits in the coming days is greater and worse than what has passed by the will of Allah [...] America indeed we along with you are waiting," reads one such post in an English-language channel, GreenB1rds. "You are a disease which will be wiped out by the permission of the Allah. Monotheists Brothers in the United Snakes of America... Prepare and strike....and kill them wherever you find them..."

ELUSIVE AL-QAEDA LEADER ZAWAHRI MARKS 9/11 ANNIVERSARY BY CALLING FOR JIHADISTS TO ATTACK US, ISRAEL

One poster featured a sepia-toned photo of the World Trade Center's twin towers on fire with ISIS flags in the background. The poster read: "9/11, We call on every Muslim who believes in Allah and wishes to be rewarded to comply with Allah's order to kill the Americans and plunder their money wherever and whenever they find it."

Another poster shared in the channel featured an image of the Statue of Liberty and the gun of an ISIS fighter with the caption "Islamic State - the Caliphate - Soon in America."

Two posters re-shared in the channel were published by pro-Al-Qaeda channel Awlaki's Generation. "America cannot, and will not, win," their slogan reads.

"The entire world knows the American army, despite its large amount of equipment is very weak on the ground, and that it's [sic] basic tactic in combat is the bombing which destroys everything and kills the residents, to force it's [sic] enemy to give up." read one of the posters. "And then they demand that we not strike them in their countries?"

ROCKET ATTACK ON US EMBASSY ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY

The other one features President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin superimposed, with the caption, "America, its allies, Russia. and all the nations of Kufr [unbelievers] are weak in front of the Mujahideen."

Another poster displayed a smiling Usama bin Laden, with a quote attributed to him: "The war is between us and the Jews. Any country that steps into the same trench as the Jews has only itself to blame." Below was the famous Nike slogan: "Just Do It."

Another pro-ISIS Telegram channel Al-Furat News released a poster of an ISIS fighter looking up at the Statue of Liberty in flames as planes fly towards it. "You will be destroyed," reads the poster.

Al-Hijra Media, a pro-Al Qaeda Telegram channel shared multiple posters under the hashtags: #World_Trade_Centre, #Twin_Towers and #September11th. "America is the head of the snake. Cut down the head first," read one.

In recent years, Al Qaeda has been engaged in fending off competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the Islamic State group (ISIS). ISIS exploded into prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" and extending affiliates in multiple countries across the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ISIS's physical "caliphate" was later crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks.

A recent U.N. report said the "immediate global threat posed by Al Qaeda remains unclear" but warned that some would-be ISIS recruits could turn to the older organization. Al Qaeda militants, meanwhile, have taken a lower profile, using regional conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen to entrench themselves. The Yemen branch has been the most active, exploiting the chaos of the civil war to carry out bombings, shootings and assassinations in an effort to expand its footprint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.