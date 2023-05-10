Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo

Japanese suspect had blood on his hands, clothes when he was arrested

Associated Press
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

The 13-year-old junior high school student was rushed to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, the Tokyo metropolitan police said.

Police said they arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the student. Police refused to say if the suspect, who they said was unemployed, admitted to the attack or gave a motive.

Police said the boy, whose name is withheld because he is a minor, was stabbed by a kitchen knife. The suspect had blood on his hands and clothes when he was arrested, media reports said.

Japanese police investigating

Japanese police investigators work at an area near a stabbing scene in Tokyo, on May 10, 2023. The stabbing victim was a 13-year-old student and a suspect was arrested. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP)

The attack occurred in a residential neighborhood, a few minutes' walk away from a train station.

Japan has strict gun controls and shootings are rare but there have been high-profile cases of random knife attacks on subways and arson in recent years.