Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Japanese rescue teams race to find earthquake survivors as death count rises

The exact number of people still trapped under crumbled buildings remains unknown

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Japanese emergency response teams are searching through the rubble as the death count rises following a series of devastating earthquakes. 

The likelihood of survival for victims trapped for longer than 72 hours drops precipitously, making rescue operations an urgent mission.

"More than 40 hours have passed," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "This is a race against time."

EARTHQUAKES IN JAPAN KILL AT LEAST 48 AS OFFICIALS RACE TO SAVE PEOPLE TRAPPED IN HOMES

Niigata Ishikawa earthquake

Firefighters escape from a collapsed building jolted by a strong aftershock during a search and rescue operation in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

"We have received reports many people are still waiting for rescue under collapsed buildings," the prime minister continued.

Quakes continue to shake Ishikawa prefecture following the 7.6-magnitude disaster that struck the west coast of the island on New Year's Day, prompting evacuations and emergency response.

Disaster response personnel have been handing out food, water, and blankets to those affected and arranging for temporary shelter for citizens who've lost their homes.

PASSENGERS OF JAPANESE PLANE SPEAK OUT AFTER FIERY COLLISION LEAVES 5 DEAD: 'IT WAS HELL'

Wajima Niigata Ishikawa

A man crosses the road in front of a collapsed building in Wajima, Japan. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the area around Ishikawa and Nigata in central Japan on Monday.  (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

The exact number of people still trapped under the rubble in Ishikawa prefecture is not yet known.

A series of aftershocks have been reported since Jan. 1, including a 4.9 magnitude quake on Wednesday that further shook the region's infrastructure.

More than 300 people have reportedly been injured in the disasters — more than two dozen of them seriously.

japan earthquake ishikawa

This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows damage in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. ((Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evacuation centers are currently housing approximately 33,000 people. 

The government has warned that further earthquakes could continue in the coming days.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com