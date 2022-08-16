Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Japan, South Korea, US perform first joint missile defense drills since 2017

Taiwan has repeatedly warned its allies that Chinese aggression is growing after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Chang on US-China relations after US delegation visits Taiwan: 'One of the most dangerous moments in history' Video

Chang on US-China relations after US delegation visits Taiwan: 'One of the most dangerous moments in history'

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss rising tension between Washington and Beijing after a U.S. delegation visited Taiwan over the weekend.

United States, South Korean, and Japanese military forces have cooperated in a trilateral missile defense exercise — the first of its kind in years.

The drills began Aug. 8 and ran through Sunday, boasting the first formal cooperation of its kind since December 2017.

The exercise served to reassure the allied nations of their individual and joint commitments to mutual defense. Notably, the cooperation between South Korea and Japan could serve to ease cultural tensions that have lingered in recent years.

"When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems that exist between our two countries," said South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Soldiers disembark from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, on July 28, 2022, in Pingtung, Taiwan.

Soldiers disembark from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, on July 28, 2022, in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

The exercise serves as an answer to similar Chinese military exercises conducted in recent weeks.

The People's Liberation Army conducted a variety of drills and launched multiple test missiles in the aftermath of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, which they say violated the long-standing One China Policy.

A South Korean army's K1A2 tank moves during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, March 17, 2021. 

A South Korean army's K1A2 tank moves during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, March 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The U.S. Air Force launched an ICBM with a test modification for re-entry last week in an effort to demonstrate the military's nuclear capabilities.

The launch occurred at 12:49 a.m. PT and was part of a "routine and periodic" practice. The test was originally postponed Aug. 4 over tensions with China over House Speaker Pelosi's visit. 

The Air Force said it has conducted similar tests more than 300 times before and stressed that the test was not "the result of current world events." 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com