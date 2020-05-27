Japanese man arrested in Kyoto anime arson after 10 months hospitalized with injuries

A man who Japanese police say set fire to a Kyoto anime studio last year, killing dozens of people, was finally arrested Wednesday after spending 10 months recovering from his own severe burns.

Kyoto police said they had obtained a warrant for 42-year-old Shinji Aoba’s arrest at the time of the fire, but had to wait for him to recover so he could be questioned in the investigation.

Aoba is accused of setting fire to Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio on July 18 last year, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others.

Witnesses have said Aoba burst into the building while carrying two containers of flammable liquid and shouting, “You die!” before dumping the fluids and setting it ablaze with a lighter.

It has been reported in Japanese media that Aoba bore a grudge against the studio, which he believed had "stolen novels" from him.

About 70 people were working inside the studio in southern Kyoto, Japan’s ancient capital, at the time of the attack. Many were young animators.

One of the survivors, an animator, told Japanese media he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air amid scorching heat after seeing “a black mushroom cloud” rising from downstairs.

Many others tried but failed to escape to the roof, fire officials said. Many died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Wednesday, Aoba appeared strapped to a stretcher as he was carried into a police station. His face and arms were badly scarred, and he wore a medical mask over his nose and mouth.

He had sustained severe burns on his face, torso, and limbs and was unconscious for weeks. He reportedly still cannot walk or feed himself without assistance.

Formal criminal charges are expected to be filed against him within the next few weeks.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 and has produced many mega-hit anime series. Their hits include “Lucky Star” of 2008, “K-On!” in 2011, “Haruhi Suzumiya” in 2009.

Its new feature film, “Violet Evergarden,” about a woman who professionally writes letters for clients, was scheduled to open in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

