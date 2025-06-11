Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Japan implements strict border control measures targeting foreign tourists who skip out on hospital payments

New Japanese policy bars entry to foreigners with unpaid bills

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Officials in Japan announce tourism goal of 60M visitors by 2030 after record-breaking year Video

Officials in Japan announce tourism goal of 60M visitors by 2030 after record-breaking year

Hokuto Asano and Yukiyoshi Noguchi at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., tell Fox News Digital about the record number of Americans visiting Japan, and how the country plans to invest in tourism.

The Japanese government recently announced it will no longer allow foreigners into the country who have outstanding medical bills from prior visits.

Officials decided on the new policy Friday during a meeting of relevant ministers, according to a report from The Japan Times.

Foreigners who stay in the country for more than three months will also need to join Japan's national healthcare program, kokumin kenkō hoken, which could impact exchange students who are not enrolled, according to the report.

A pedestrian crossing a street with a child is seen through a taxi window in Tokyo, Monday, July 19, 2021.

A pedestrian crossing a street with a child is seen through a taxi window in Tokyo, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Fox News Digital previously reported Japan set a tourism goal of 60 million visitors by 2030 after a record-breaking year in 2025.

With an increase in travelers, the Japan Times reported politicians were scrambling to find a solution to unpaid medical bills and premiums that were falling on taxpayers.

Shigeru Ishiba

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends the party's annual convention in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.  (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If our current systems are unable to address the realities of globalization and fail to dispel public anxiety, then drastic reforms must be undertaken," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reportedly said during the meeting.

A Health Ministry survey found just over 60 percent of foreign residents required to pay the premium complied, which falls below the 93 percent including Japanese citizens.

Ishiba added the country will consider the rights of travelers, so they won’t be "isolated in our country," but noted "strict measures" would be taken against anyone who is noncompliant.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and President Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump shakes hands with with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2025.  (Getty Images)

Companies who employ foreign workers, but fail to cover social welfare premiums, will be banned from offering employment to travelers, according to the report.

It is unclear when the new policy will go into effect.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.