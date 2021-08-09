Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vatican
Published

Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

The suspicious envelope had been sent from France

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MILAN – Law enforcement in Milan is investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope, Italian paramilitary police said Monday.

POPE RESUMES PUBLIC AUDIENCES A MONTH AFTER MAJOR SURGERY

The suspicious envelope was intercepted by postal employees overnight at a mail sorting facility in a Milan suburb, according to the carabinieri provincial command in Milan. It had been sent from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: "The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome," and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation is ongoing. There is no immediate comment from the Vatican.