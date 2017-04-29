Italian police detain 6 suspected neo-Nazis

Italian police have detained six suspected neo-Nazis accused of agitating violence against foreigners.

The news agency ANSA on Saturday reported that the six are accused of inciting racial and ethnic discrimination and violence.

Video released by the Carabinieri shows neo-Nazi and neo-Fascist propaganda, knives and explosive-making instructions seized from a camper hidden in the woods.

The six are believed to belong to a cell whose members were wiretapped calling for violence against foreigners. They also are believed to have painted swastikas on a regional office of the center-left Democratic Party and to have set fire to bins where the Caritas charity collects used clothing for the needy.