Israel's military releases video after finding one of Hamas' 'largest weapons depots in the Gaza Strip'

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released footage on Wednesday showing what it says is "one of the largest weapons depots" it has found in the Gaza Strip during its ongoing war with Hamas.

The IDF said the weaponry was discovered "near a clinic and school in the northern Gaza Strip" as the war nears its two-month mark.

"The depot contained hundreds of RPG missiles and launchers of various types, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive devices, long-range missiles, dozens of grenades and UAVs," it said. "The weapons were seized by the soldiers.

"All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population," the IDF added.

A video released by the IDF shows soldiers loading a rocket onto a truck and inspecting rows of weapons lined up on a tarp.

The development comes as Israel’s military says it struck "approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip" over the last day.

"IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure, and direct fighter jets to strike terror targets," it said.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari also issued a "call for action" to the international community Wednesday, saying that the International Red Cross must be allowed to visit the 138 hostages who remain in Hamas custody.

Hamas has so far refused to allow the Red Cross to visit the hostages, a contributing factor to the collapse of a cease-fire late last week.

"This is an urgent call for action. The international community must take action. The Red Cross must have access to the hostages that are in the hands of Hamas," Hagari said.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.