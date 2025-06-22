Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Israeli President Herzog: Israel 'not dragging' US into war with Iran

President Herzog calls Iran's nuclear program a 'clear and present danger' to American security interests

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
close
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says nation is not asking America to go to war Video

Israeli President Isaac Herzog says nation is not asking America to go to war

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday that Israel is "not dragging America" into a war following Washington striking three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Israel is "not dragging" the U.S. into its war with Iran, pushing back against growing fears of a broader regional conflict after Washington sent an overnight strike against three major Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Herzog made the statement during an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" with host Kasie Hunt on Sunday, in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles against Iran’s key nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"We made clear throughout that we are not dragging America into a war," Herzog said. "We are leaving it to the decision of the President of the United States and his team, because it had to do with America's national security interests, period. We are not intending, and we don't ask for America now to go to war because the Iranians are threatening Israel."

RUBIO DECLARES IRAN'S DAYS OF 'PLAYING THE WORLD' OVER AFTER TRUMP'S DECISIVE STRIKE

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits White House

Israeli President Isaac Herzog says Israel is not dragging the U.S. into war. (AP/Ben Curtis)

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT: LIVE UPDATES

The Israeli leader added that the American decision to attack Iran's nuclear infrastructure was "the right step" for the U.S., describing the Iranian nuclear program as a threat to American and global security. 

"The decision was taken because the Iranian nuclear program was a clear and present danger to the security interests of all the free world, especially the leader of the free world," Herzog added. "America, as the leader of the free world, was actually at risk from this program, and that is why it was the right step to do."

ISRAEL-IRAN WAR DIVIDES DEMOCRATS, BUT TRUMP'S DIPLOMACY ALSO SPLITTING REPUBLICANS

Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office, Donald Trump at a podium speaking, aerial view of Fordow split image

Herzog said Sunday that President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran's nuclear sites was the "right step to do." (AP/Getty/Maxar)

Despite Washington's military involvement, Herzog stressed that now is "the moment where one thinks about diplomacy." He urged that any renewed talks with Iran must "be nuts and bolts and very clear," citing a history of previously failed negotiations due to what he described as Iranians "lying constantly."

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS CRITICIZE ISRAEL'S DEFENSIVE STRIKES AGAINST IRAN'S NUCLEAR SITES

Aerial view of destroyed nuclear site in Iran

Close-up view of destroyed building at the nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran.  (Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reiterated Herzog’s message during an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo, asserting that the U.S. is "not at war" with Iran. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubio added that regime change is "not the goal" and that Washington is still offering a diplomatic path forward. 

Ronn Blitzer is an editor for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 