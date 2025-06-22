Israeli President Herzog: Israel 'not dragging' US into war with Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Israel is "not dragging" the U.S. into its war with Iran, pushing back against growing fears of a broader regional conflict after Washington sent an overnight strike against three major Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Herzog made the statement during an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" with host Kasie Hunt on Sunday, in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles against Iran’s key nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"We made clear throughout that we are not dragging America into a war," Herzog said. "We are leaving it to the decision of the President of the United States and his team, because it had to do with America's national security interests, period. We are not intending, and we don't ask for America now to go to war because the Iranians are threatening Israel."

The Israeli leader added that the American decision to attack Iran's nuclear infrastructure was "the right step" for the U.S., describing the Iranian nuclear program as a threat to American and global security.

"The decision was taken because the Iranian nuclear program was a clear and present danger to the security interests of all the free world, especially the leader of the free world," Herzog added. "America, as the leader of the free world, was actually at risk from this program, and that is why it was the right step to do."

Despite Washington's military involvement, Herzog stressed that now is "the moment where one thinks about diplomacy." He urged that any renewed talks with Iran must "be nuts and bolts and very clear," citing a history of previously failed negotiations due to what he described as Iranians "lying constantly."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reiterated Herzog’s message during an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo, asserting that the U.S. is "not at war" with Iran.

Rubio added that regime change is "not the goal" and that Washington is still offering a diplomatic path forward.