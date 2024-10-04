Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli military kills 250 Hezbollah terrorists since start of limited ground operation in Lebanon

IDF is targeting Hezbollah on the ground following airstrike that eliminated leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Israel Defense Forces announced Friday that 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including nearly two dozen commanders, have been killed since the beginning of its limited ground operation in southern Lebanon. 

"Approximately 250 terrorists have been eliminated by land and air, and more than 2,000 military targets have been attacked, including terrorist elements and facilities, military buildings, weapons depots, missile platforms, and the like," IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X. 

"As part of this operation, the forces were able to eliminate terrorists who were entrenched in buildings and positions adjacent to the separation fence and prevent Hezbollah terrorists from approaching the fence, with the aim of removing the threat to the residents of the north of [Israel]," Adraee continued. 

"During the operation, the forces also found warehouses of combat equipment, missile launchers that were ready to be launched, and Hezbollah explosive devices that the terrorists had left behind," he added. 

8 ISRAELI SOLDIERS KILLED IN LEBANON AS NETANYAHU SAYS IDF ENGAGED IN ‘TOUGH WAR’ WITH HEZBOLLAH 

Israeli tank moves near border with Lebanon

An Israeli army battle tank moves at a position along the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on Oct. 1. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the Hezbollah terrorists that have been killed are five battalion commanders, 10 company commanders and six platoon commanders, according to the IDF. 

The announcement comes as the IDF said Friday that two of its soldiers have died "during combat in northern Israel." 

ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS REGULAR INFANTRY, ARMORED UNITS JOINING LIMITED GROUND OPERATION IN SOUTHERN LEBANON 

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Heavy smoke billows from an Israeli airstrike on an area between the Lebanese southern border villages of Kfarkela and Aadaysit Marjaayoun on Oct. 2. (Stringer/Stringer/dpa via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the IDF said eight troops were killed during fighting in southern Lebanon. 

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message. "May God avenge their death. May their memory be of blessing."  

Hassan Nasrallah

An IDF profile picture showing Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah who the IDF confirmed was killed in an airstrike last Friday. (IDF Spokesman's Unit)

"We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen -- because we will stand together, and with God's help -- we will win together," Netanyahu added. "We will return our hostages in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee the eternity of Israel." 

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.  

