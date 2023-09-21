Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israeli authorities find stolen military tank in junkyard

2 suspects have been arrested in the theft of the unarmed tank that was stolen from a military training zone in northern Israel

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a heavily armored, but unarmed, tank was stolen from a military training zone after finding it discarded in a junkyard.

The Israeli Merkava 2 tank disappeared from a training zone in northern Israel near the coastal city of Haifa, the Israeli army said Wednesday. The training zone is closed to the public when in use, but is otherwise accessible to passersby.

Police said the 65-ton tank was found abandoned in a scrapyard near a military base. In a video from the scene, the army green tank towers alongside rusty scraps of metal and other industrial castoffs.

ISRAELI RESEARCHERS FIND 'FOUR 1,900-YEAR-OLD, EXCELLENTLY PRESERVED' ROMAN SWORDS IN DEAD SEA CAVE

tank in junkyard

An Israeli tank that was stolen from a military zone is seen in a junkyard near Haifa, Israel, on Sep. 20, 2022.  (Israeli Police via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The army said the Merkava 2 was decommissioned years ago and was unarmed. It said it had been used most recently as a "stationary vehicle for soldiers' exercises."

Police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with the theft.