Israel says underground Hamas weapons workshop destroyed in airstrike

Latest operation took place in the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, IDF says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Rep. Mike Waltz warns new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'not interested' in two-state solution Video

Rep. Mike Waltz warns new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'not interested' in two-state solution

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., weighs in on the Biden administration's Middle East foreign policy as tensions continue to grow on 'America Reports.' 

Israel Defense Forces released new video on Wednesday showing troops discovering an underground workshop that it says Hamas used to manufacture weapons, and its ensuing destruction in an airstrike.

The discovery of the underground Hamas workshop came as the IDF’s 7th Brigade Combat Team carried out a weeks-long operation in the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

The operation saw troops raid dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and the elimination of more than 70 Hamas operatives during close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, according to the IDF.

During the operation, troops of the 603rd Battalion and the Yahalom Unit found a tunnel that went deep underground, according to officials. As the troops investigated the route, the IDF said they uncovered underground workshops and a compound with three rooms used by Hamas terrorists to store and manufacture weapons.

ISRAEL STRIKE IN LEBANON REPORTEDLY KILLS 4 HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES AS REGION BRACES FOR POSSIBLE IRAN ATTACK

tunnel shaft leading to the manufacturing workshop that was destroyed

The IDF said its troops discovered a tunnel that led to an underground workshop that Hamas used to manufacture weapons. (Israel Defense Forces)

Following their investigation, the IDF said the tunnel route and workshops were destroyed in an airstrike.

The IDF said the tunnel route and workshop were destroyed in an airstrike. (Israel Defense Forces)

Tensions between Israel and Iranian proxies Hamas and Hezbollah have escalated in recent weeks as world leaders worry that the conflict could boil over into a larger regional war.

IDF troops and tank

The IDF said it finished its operation in the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, destroying infrastructure used by Hamas. (Israel Defense Forces)

ISRAEL VOWS TO KILL NEW HAMAS POLITICAL LEADER WHO PLOTTED OCT. 7 MASSACRE

The assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East further. Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the killing, but Iran and Hamas are accusing the Jewish state of being behind it.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed to avenge the death of Haniyeh, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel remains ready for any scenario.