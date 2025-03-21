Expand / Collapse search
Israel orders IDF to seize more Gaza territory if Hamas doesn't release hostages

'As Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more territory that will be annexed to Israel,' Defense Minister Katz said

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published
Israel-Hamas ceasefire over following breakdown in negotiations Video

Israel-Hamas ceasefire over following breakdown in negotiations

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the latest in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to seize more territory in Gaza if Hamas continues to refuse to release the hostages. Earlier this week, the IDF resumed the war in Gaza after a nearly two-month-long ceasefire that saw the release of 33 hostages.

"If the terrorist organization Hamas continues to refuse to release the hostages, I have instructed the IDF to seize additional territories, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza for the benefit of protecting Israeli communities and IDF soldiers, through permanent Israeli control of the territory," Katz said in a statement. "As Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more territory that will be annexed to Israel."

If Israel follows through on Katz’s threat of partial annexation, it would be the biggest shift to the status quo in Gaza in almost 20 years. In 2005, Israel evacuated Gaza and even sent in the IDF to physically take Israelis out of their homes. A year later, Hamas took control and has ruled over the Strip ever since.

IDF troops in Gaza Strip

IDF troops re-entered the Gaza Strip following the collapse of the ceasefire.  (IDF)

HAMAS LAUNCHES FIRST ATTACK ON ISRAEL SINCE CEASEFIRE COLLAPSE

Katz also said that Israel will continue Operation "Strength and Sword" with increasing intensity until Hamas releases the hostages. Additionally, he affirmed Israel’s adherence to the proposal put forth by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which involves getting all hostages, alive and dead, out of Gaza in two phases.

The Trump administration is standing by Israel’s military decisions. This is a very different approach than the one taken by the Biden administration, which supported Israel militarily and diplomatically, but also put pressure on the country to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

Netanyahu holds a security assessment meeting with Katz and IDF's chief

Netanyahu, with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF chief Eyal Zamir, held a security assessment in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.  (Prime Minister of Israel )

​ISRAELI OFFICIAL THANKS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AS THE COUNTRY RESUMES WAR IN GAZA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that President Donald Trump "fully supports Israel and the IDF in the actions that they’ve taken in recent days." The president previously warned Hamas that there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages were not released.

"Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose war," NSC Spokesman James Hewitt said on Thursday. "These terrorists bear total responsibility for this conflict and the resumption of hostilities. Every death would have and could have been avoided had Hamas accepted the 'bridge' proposal Special Envoy Witkoff offered last week."

Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Gaza

Palestinians continue to return to Beit Lahia, a city in northern Gaza that was devastated by Israeli attacks, through the rubble and damaged buildings on March 8, 2025, in Beit Lahia, Gaza. (Khalil Ramzi Alkahlut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While fighting the war against Gaza, Israel is also experiencing internal turmoil. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that a vote to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s version of the FBI, had passed. Current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will serve in the role until April 10, but that could change depending on when a replacement for him is found.

Netanyahu claimed he could not trust Bar, according to a statement from his spokesperson cited by Axios. In a letter distributed by the Shin Bet, Bar dismissed the claim and said the motives behind his firing were baseless. On Friday, Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction preventing Bar's dismissal, which will remain in place until the court can hear petitions against the dismissal.

