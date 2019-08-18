Israeli military kills 3 Palestinians near Gaza fence after firing toward 'armed suspects,' officials say

Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians near Gaza Strip’s heavily guarded perimeter fence after armed "terrorists" were spotted trying to "infiltrate into" the country, officials announced on Sunday.

Israeli troops also severely wounded a fourth person near the perimeter fence, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday.

In a tweet on Sunday, which included a 30-second video, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote, “Last night, our soldiers monitoring Israel's security fence with #Gaza identified this terrorist squad armed with rifles attempting to infiltrate into #Israel.”

TRUMP TO PITCH ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN PEACE PLAN AT CAMP DAVID SUMMIT WITH ARAB LEADERS: REPORTS

The tweet continued, “In the time it takes to watch this video, our troops had already arrived at the scene in order to stop the terrorists.”

The IDF said the video showed three “terrorists” near the security fence with at least one carrying a rifle.

A helicopter and a tank fired at the “armed suspects” overnight, according to the Israeli military.

Following weeks of calm, Palestinian militants have attempted a number of raids over the weekend.

On Saturday, the IDF tweeted, “3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel, 2 of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. This is the 2nd consecutive night rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians.”

ISRAELI FORCES ARREST PALESTINIAN SUSPECTS IN JERUSALEM BOMB PLOT

The day before, the IDF tweeted, “A rocket was launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome before it could reach its target: Israeli civilians.”

The tweet continued, “We just responded with strikes on Hamas’ underground infrastructure in Gaza. Israel's target: Terror.”

No injuries were reported from the rockets Palestinian militants had fired. In response, Israel struck Hamas targets; nobody was reported hurt.

Israel has held Hamas responsible for attacks coming from Gaza, which the Islamic militant group has ruled for the past 12 years.

Hamas has said recent attacks were carried out by people frustrated by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on the territory in 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The killing of young people on the borders of the Gaza Strip is a continuation of the (Israeli) occupation’s crimes everywhere, in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said.

“This is linked to the state of anger and pressure that Palestinian people are suffering from.”