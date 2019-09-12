Israel blasts report it planted spy devices near White House: 'fake news spiced with anti-Semitism'

Current and former Israeli officials are pushing back hard Thursday on an explosive report claiming their country planted spy devices near the White House and other locations in Washington, D.C., calling it “fake news spiced with anti-Semitism” and “absolute nonsense.”

The expose from Politico, based on interviews with former senior U.S. officials familiar with the matter, stated that the government believes Israel planted cell-phone surveillance devices in the nation’s capital over the past few years. The U.S. became aware of the devices in early 2018 and following a forensic analysis, determined that agents from Israel mostly likely brought them here, it added.

“It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible,” a former senior intelligence official told Politico.

But Israeli officials quickly denied the report after it was published Thursday morning.

Amos Yadlin, the former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, reportedly posted on Twitter that the Politico story is "fake news spiced with anti-Semitism” and that for decades, Israel has banned spying on the U.S.

A Haaretz reporter traveling with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also attributed his office as calling the news a "blatant lie". Like Yadlin’s comments, the office said the Israeli government has a directive not to engage in intelligence operations on U.S. soil.

And Elad Strohmayer, an Israeli embassy spokesperson, told Politico that “these allegations are absolute nonsense.”

The report alleges Israel planted small devices that mimic the actions of cell phone towers, tricking phones into handing over their locations, call contents and data use.

When officials at the Department of Homeland Security became aware of their presence, they let federal agencies know, it cited Christopher Krebs, the director of DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as telling Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a letter in May 2018.

One of the officials who spoke to Politico said the forensic analysis of the devices – which was carried out by the FBI and other relevant agencies – focused on “where the parts and pieces [came] from, how old are they” and “who had access to them.”

The U.S. government’s conclusion that Israel planted the devices was made sometime between 2018 and now, the report also said.