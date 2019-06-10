Bank robber strikes in Israel, threatening tellers with avocado he claimed was grenade

A bank robber in Israel allegedly burglarized two banks last month by threatening bank tellers with an avocado he claimed was a grenade.

The thief, identified as a 47-year-old man, stole almost $8,400 from two banks in Beersheba with his avocado, which he painted black, and a misspelled handwritten note demanding money from the bank teller.

“Hand over the money in the drawer,” the note read, according to The Times of Israel. The man allegedly told the woman: "Put the money in the bag or I'll quickly throw this grenade."

The robber was holding the edible "grenade" and got away with nearly $4,500.

Less than a week later, the man pulled the same stunt using the imposter grenade at another bank, and successfully stole more than $3,300, the news outlet reported.

Investigators were able to track the man's cell phone, and identified him as a former convict who previously served three years for robbery.