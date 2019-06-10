Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Bank robber strikes in Israel, threatening tellers with avocado he claimed was grenade

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Holy guacamole! Media worry about avocado crisis if President Trump shuts down Mexico borderVideo

Holy guacamole! Media worry about avocado crisis if President Trump shuts down Mexico border

As the White House warns of the national security threat at the southern border, media outlets report on the impact on avocado lovers. Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacts to the coverage.

A bank robber in Israel allegedly burglarized two banks last month by threatening bank tellers with an avocado he claimed was a grenade.

The thief, identified as a 47-year-old man, stole almost $8,400 from two banks in Beersheba with his avocado, which he painted black, and a misspelled handwritten note demanding money from the bank teller.

MAN LEAVES BEHIND IDENTIFICATION WITH BACKPACK FULL OF DRUGS, POLICE SAY

“Hand over the money in the drawer,” the note read, according to The Times of Israel. The man allegedly told the woman: "Put the money in the bag or I'll quickly throw this grenade."

The robber was holding the edible "grenade" and got away with nearly $4,500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Less than a week later, the man pulled the same stunt using the imposter grenade at another bank, and successfully stole more than $3,300, the news outlet reported.

Investigators were able to track the man's cell phone, and identified him as a former convict who previously served three years for robbery.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.