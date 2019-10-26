Expand / Collapse search
ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is killed in Syria: sources

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A "high value ISIS target" believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military source told Fox News on Saturday night.

The U.S. military cannot yet confirm the identity of the deceased target.

But at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, President Trump posted a Twitter message hinting at "very big" news.

Soon after, the White House issued a statement that major news would be announced from the White House at 9 a.m. Sunday.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this story.