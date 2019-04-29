ISIS leader al-Baghdadi pictured for first time since 2014, intel group says

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was pictured in a new video for the first time since July 2014, SITE Intelligence Group said Monday.



The video was released by ISIS’s propaganda arm al-Furqan.

Rumors of al-Baghdadi’s death have persisted as ISIS militants who have surrendered to U.S.-backed coalition forces, believed their ideological leader abandoned their cause.

Baghdadi also suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and injuries sustained during an airstrike years ago.

The United States is offering up to $25 million for any credible information that leads to his capture.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.