Afghanistan
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on US base in Afghanistan

By Lucas Tomlinson, Brie Stimson | Fox News
ISIS claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan early Thursday morning.

The five rockets launched at the base did not cause any injuries, the military said in a tweet. A military official told Fox News there was no damage to the base in Kabul, which is the U.S.’s largest in the country.

The attack came a day after the Afghan government released 100 Taliban prisoners after weeks of delay as part of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Bagram base in northern Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The prisoner release is a critical first step to intra-Afghan negotiations aimed at bringing an end to decades of war in Afghanistan. The U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February also calls for the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel they hold hostage.

Last month, ISIS advised its terrorists to avoid jihad in Europe due to the coronavirus.

The “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” an ISIS newsletter advised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

