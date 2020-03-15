ISIS advises terrorists on coronavirus to avoid Europe for jihad

After years of urging its terrorists to attack major European cities, ISIS is now advising them to steer clear due to the coronavirus, according to reports.

ISIS’ al-Naba newsletter contains “sharia directives” urging its healthy members not to enter “the land of the epidemic” to avoid becoming infected, the New York Post reported Sunday.

But any sick jihadists already in Europe should stay there — presumably, to sicken infidels, the paper reported. The Sunday Times of London first reported on the newsletter, according to the paper.

The “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the ISIS newsletter advises, according to the Post.

The newsletter instructs jihadists that the “plague” is a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills.”

The Middle East terror group also advises jihadists to flee from a person infected with the coronavirus “as you flee from the lion,” and to clean hands with soap to avoid infection, the Military Times reported.

Ten people have died from the coronavirus in Iraq, where 110 cases have been reported, according to John Hopkins University which is tracking the endemic. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Europe is now the virus' epicenter.