Ireland
Published

Irish cemetery brawl: 8 arrested following violence at funerals

One victim attacked with a grave’s cross, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Eight people reportedly have been arrested in Ireland following a violent cemetery brawl that erupted between two families who had been attending separate funerals. 

The incident at Tuam cemetery in Galway in late September – which left five men and two women with non-life threatening injuries – involved one of the victims being struck by a wooden cross that had been ripped off a grave, the Irish Times reports. 

Other people involved in the brawl suffered apparent stab wounds, the newspaper adds.

The cemetery in Ireland where the brawl unfolded. 

More than two dozen Irish police officers responded to the scene and one male suspect was taken into custody as he attempted to flee while in possession of a knife, according to the Irish Times. 

Members of the Irish police, shown here, responded to the incident. 

The newspaper reported that the fight broke out as part of an ongoing dispute between two local families who had been attending separate funerals in the cemetery beforehand. 

Irish police told the newspaper that the latest arrests happened during an operation on Monday, while the ages of those being detained range from their mid-20s to mid-50s. 