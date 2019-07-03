Iran warns Europe it 'will take next step' to enrich uranium to weapons-grade level if new deal isn't reached

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani warned Europeans nations Wednesday that Tehran will "take the next step" in increasing its uranium enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels this coming Sunday if they do not offer a new deal by then.

This week, Iran reportedly breached that low-enriched uranium stockpile limitation. Under terms of the multinational 2015 nuke deal, Iran can keep a stockpile of no more than 660 pounds of low-enriched uranium. The country originally pledged to stay within those limits if Britain, France, Germany and the rest of the European Union followed through with plans to provide Iran access to international banking systems.

Rouhani gave a Sunday deadline.

The 2015 deal has been unraveling since the U.S. withdrew its support in 2018. The original deal saw sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, but President Trump restored crippling sanctions against Iran upon pulling out of the accord, weakening the agreement altogether.

President Trump claimed the deal, which was agreed upon during President Obama’s time in office, only put weak limits on the regime's nuclear activity and still would allow Iran to pursue a nuclear weapon once key parts of the agreement lapse.

Former President Obama released a statement at the time, arguing the nuclear deal “is working” and “has significantly rolled back Iran’s nuclear program,” saying that’s why Trump’s announcement “is so misguided.”

