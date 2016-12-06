Iranians accused of filming office of Kenya's president

A Kenyan prosecutor says two Iranian nationals and a Kenyan accused of collecting information to facilitate a terrorist act after allegedly being found with video footage of the Israeli embassy also had filmed the office of Kenya's president.

Duncan Ondimu on Tuesday argued against granting bail to the two Iranians, saying they had filmed restricted government sites.

The two were arrested a week ago. Iran says they are lawyers and were in Kenya representing two other Iranians jailed for 15 years for terrorism.