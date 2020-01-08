Pictures: Iran attacks Iraqi air bases housing US troops
The Jan. 7 missile attacks resulted in no casualties.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_sat04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Circles show the areas damaged by the Iranian attack on the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_sat04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_sat05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A closer view of the damage caused by the Iranian attack on the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_sat05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_sat02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The view of the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 25, 2019.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_sat02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_sat03.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The view of the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8, 2020.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_sat03.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/sat01_al_asad_s109_20191225T104649Z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/sat01_al_asad_s109_20191225T104649Z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/sat08_erbil_base_s4_20191211T075153Z_rgb_geo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Erbil Aire Base in Iraq.Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Montereyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/sat08_erbil_base_s4_20191211T075153Z_rgb_geo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5