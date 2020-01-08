Expand / Collapse search
Pictures: Iran attacks Iraqi air bases housing US troops

The Jan. 7 missile attacks resulted in no casualties.

    Circles show the areas damaged by the Iranian attack on the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
    A closer view of the damage caused by the Iranian attack on the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
    The view of the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 25, 2019.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
    The view of the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8, 2020.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
    The al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
    Erbil Aire Base in Iraq.
    Planet Labs Inc/Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
