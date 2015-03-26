Iran Lawmaker Resigns Over Call to Question Ahmadinejad Before Parliament

An Iranian lawmaker has resigned to protest the parliament's failure to summon President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for questioning over a long list of accusations, including corruption.

Ali Motahari says the parliament's presiding council has refused to put the petition to question Ahmadinejad on its agenda.

Motahari says he is resigning because he can no longer protect the rights of the people who elected him to parliament.

The petition reflects an ongoing power struggle between the Iranian president and hard-line lawmakers that once supported him.

The petitioners want Ahmadinejad to respond to a long list of accusations, including that he made statements harmful to parliament's reputation and withdrew money from the central bank without proper authorization.