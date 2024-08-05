Iran issues chilling threat against Israel as Hezbollah drones preview larger attack

Hezbollah terrorists say they launched a drone attack against Israel Monday as the country braces amid Iranian threats of a much larger assault.

Tensions between Israel and Iran and its terrorist proxies have threatened to burst into all-out war for weeks. Iran has threatened a larger assault after Hamas' top political leader was killed within its borders last week.

Hezbollah attributed Monday's strike as a response to alleged "attacks and assassinations" by Israel.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed last week in Iran's capital and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur was killed in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed killing Shukur, but has not claimed responsibility for the death of Haniyeh.

ISRAEL PREPARES FOR IRAN ATTACK AMID WARNINGS THAT REGIME IS CLOSE TO HAVING NUCLEAR WEAPON: 'UNNERVING'

Iranian General Hossein Salami issued a stark threat to Israel following the killings.

BIDEN ADMIN UNDER PRESSURE TO STOP BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SANCTIONS RELIEF TO IRAN

"They will see the result of their mistake. They will see when, how and where they will get their response," Salami said in a speech, adding that Israel was "digging its own grave."

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said Monday that Iran has "the intrinsic right to provide for its own security and punish the aggressor," and "will definitely take serious deterrent action with power and decisiveness." He said it would be acting in accordance with international law and the right of self-defense.

He added that Iran "is not after intensifying tension in the region." He urged the international community to support Iran in punishing Israel.

Iran has also accused Israel of targeting Iranian nuclear scientists in a bid to hamper what Tehran claims is its peaceful nuclear research program.

ISRAEL'S ‘SWORN ENEMY’ HEZBOLLAH TELLS IRAN IT WOULD FIGHT ALONE IF CONFLICT ESCALATES

"Israel is the cradle of terrorism and it has been created out of killing and murder," Salami said. "They think they can kill the nuclear scientists of another country and impede that country’s path toward peaceful nuclear technology. They think that by killing the leader of a resistance group ... in another country will give them more time to live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel says it is prepared to respond to any act of aggression from Iran or its terror proxies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.