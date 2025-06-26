Iran intensifies internal security crackdown after US, Israel strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranians are experiencing internal turmoil as authorities intensify a domestic security crackdown following the 12-day war in which three major nuclear sites were effectively destroyed. There have been reports of mass arrests and executions in the country.

Authorities in Iran began the crackdown following Israel’s June 13 airstrikes. It started with widespread arrests and an intensified street presence, according to Reuters, which cited activists and officials.

The harsh measures have dampened hopes—among some in Israel as well as Iranian dissidents—that the country could see an uprising and regime change. However, no significant demonstrations have taken place yet, Reuters reported. The outlet also noted that some on the ground expressed frustration with the Islamic Republic’s policies, which they believe led to the war against the U.S. and Israel.

"The regime convicts and imposes the death penalty based on trumped-up charges to spread terror among the Iranians. Meanwhile, Israel’s Operation Rising Lion has helped the public realize that the Iranian regime is a paper tiger that is weaker than ever," Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Senior Iran and Financial Economics Advisor Saeed Ghasseminejad said in a statement.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Monday that 705 individuals had been arrested in Iran on "political or security-related charges."

This report was echoed by Islamic Republic-run Fars News Agency, which said that 700 were detained for allegedly working with Israel.

In addition to the arrests, there are reports that three people in Iran accused of being Mossad spies were executed, NBC News reported, citing Tasnim, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The outlet also noted that the three were accused of bringing "assassination equipment" disguised as alcoholic beverages into the country. According to NBC News, citing Tasnim, the "equipment" was allegedly used in the assassination of a public figure.

Nonprofit Iran Human Rights (IHR) warned that at least six others on death row for allegedly spying for Israel are at risk of execution. The organization also said that at least nine individuals have been executed this year on similar charges.