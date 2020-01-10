Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published
Last Update 3 mins ago

Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner, according to state TV

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Iran now claims its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week, killing all 176 people aboard.

The announcement, which cited “human error” for the strike, came Saturday via Iranian state television and referred to a statement from the military, according to The Associated Press.

All 176 passengers and crew on board a Ukrainian jetliner died in a crash in Tehran, officials said. (Associated Press)

Iran had previously denied involvement in the crash, contrary to claims from the U.S. and Canada that pointed to Iran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.