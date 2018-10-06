Interpol asks China for information on president who vanished during trip

Interpol has asked China for information about its missing Chinese president after he vanished on a trip home, citing concerns for his well-being.

The Lyon-based international police agency said in a brief statement on Saturday that it used law enforcement channels to submit its request about the status of Meng Hongwei, 64.

The agency "looks forward to an official response from China's authorities to address concerns over the president's well-being," the statement said.

China, which is in the middle of a weeklong holiday, did not immediately answer the request.

Meng’s wife said she hasn’t heard from him since he left Lyon, France, the headquarters of the international police organization, at the end of September. France has launched its own investigation.

French authorities said Meng boarded a plane and arrived in China but his whereabouts are unknown.

Before taking over as Interpol's chief in 2016, Meng served as Vice Minister of Public Security in China. Meng, 64, is the first Chinese official to head Interpol. His term is set to last until 2020.

The South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper, has suggested that Meng may have been the latest target of an ongoing campaign against corruption in China. The paper reported that after landing, Meng was “taken away” for questioning by what it said were “discipline authorities.” The term usually describes investigators in the ruling Communist Party who probe graft and political disloyalty.

Meng has held various positions within China's security establishment, including as a vice minister of public security since 2004.

His duties in China would have put him in close proximity to former leaders, some who fell afoul of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's campaign. He likely dealt extensively with former security chief Zhou Yongkang, now serving a life sentence for corruption.

