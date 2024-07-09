Expand / Collapse search
27 injured in explosion after pile of confiscated illegal fireworks ignite in southern Philippines

The blast in Zamboanga was powerful enough to shatter glass windows up to nearly 2 miles away, officials say

  • At least 27 people have been injured in an explosion of confiscated illegal fireworks in the southern Philippines.
  • Two victims were seriously injured and hospitalized in Zamboanga, where the mayor has ordered an investigation.
  • The explosion occurred when police explosives experts were piling the fireworks in a clearing near a marine firing range for a controlled detonation.

At least 27 people, including 19 police and other government personnel, were injured when a large pile of confiscated illegal fireworks exploded in a powerful blast in the southern Philippines, damaging houses, hotels and an international airport, officials said Tuesday.

Two of the victims of Monday afternoon’s explosion were in serious condition in a hospital in the southern port city of Zamboanga, where the mayor ordered an investigation into why the planned controlled destruction of the fireworks by police ordnance experts turned into a massive blast.

Police explosives experts were piling the fireworks in a clearing near a marine firing range for a controlled detonation when the large heap, which had been doused with water, suddenly exploded. The blast was so powerful that it shattered glass windows nearly two miles away, according to officials and witnesses.

The passenger terminal at Zamboanga international airport, more than a mile from the blast, sustained minor damage but no injuries or flight delays were reported, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Police and rescuers prepare to evacuate injured people

Police and rescuers prepare to evacuate injured people after confiscated illegal fireworks exploded in the southern port city of Zamboanga, Philippines on July 8, 2024. At least 27 people, including 19 police and other government personnel, were injured when a large pile of confiscated illegal fireworks exploded in a powerful blast in the southern Philippines, damaging houses, hotels and an international airport, officials said on Tuesday. (Regional Police Information Office 9 via AP)

The illegally manufactured fireworks were being hauled from a warehouse in Zamboanga city where an accidental explosion on June 29 left five people dead and several others injured. Two controlled destructions of the fireworks prior to Monday were conducted without any incident, Zamboanga officials said.

Many superstitious Filipinos set off powerful firecrackers, especially on New Year’s Eve, believing that noisy celebrations — largely influenced by Chinese tradition — drive away bad luck and evil. The dangerous tradition has abated somehow due to government restrictions and hard economic times, but has persisted in many areas.